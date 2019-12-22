The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Robert A. Martzo


1935 - 2019
Martzo, Robert A.
1935 - 2019
Robert Anthony Martzo, age 84, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born on November 10, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA to Ralph Armando Martzo and Adeline Scalise Martzo. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. He also spent 4 years in the United States Air Force. He and his wife, Becky, were the owners of Sir Speedy Printing for 20 years, then Graphics 1 for another 10 years. Bob has spent the last 2 ½ years at Wesley Ridge Retirement Community in Reynoldsburg due to Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Becky; children, Denise Copeland and Brad Martzo. Also surviving are his sister, Donna Zumpano; niece and nephew, Marita and Darren Zumpano and his wife, Bobbi Lynn. Bob was an avid Corvair car collector and enjoyed driving and restoring his 3 Corvairs, as well as founding the Mid-Ohio Vair Force (the Central Ohio Corvair Club). Visitation will be held 10 -11 am with a memorial service beginning 11 am on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH 43232. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Indianola Church of Christ, 2141 Indianola Ave. Columbus, OH 43201 to support Tremble Clefs, a Parkinson's singing group, which he enjoyed so much.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2019
