|
|
Rogers, Robert A.
1936 - 2019
Robert A. Rogers, 82 of Columbus died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born November 5, 1936 in Columbus to the late Arthur Rice Rogers and Elizabeth Ellen Fogle Rogers. Bobby is preceded in death by brothers, Eugene and William Rogers. He is survived by brother, Glenn (Lois) Rogers; sisters, Virginia Daugherty and Nancy Thompson; many nieces and nephews including Bruce A. Thompson his at home caregiver; great nieces and great nephews; special friends, Scott Manahan and Pastor Dan Hammers. Bobby loved mountain music and taught himself to play auto-harp and guitar. Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid baseball fan and Score Keeper for the Bishop Watterson Baseball Team for 20 years. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 2383 North High St., Columbus with burial at Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019