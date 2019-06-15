The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Funeral Home
2383 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43202
614-299-1153
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Rogers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert A. Rogers Obituary
Rogers, Robert A.
1936 - 2019
Robert A. Rogers, 82 of Columbus died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born November 5, 1936 in Columbus to the late Arthur Rice Rogers and Elizabeth Ellen Fogle Rogers. Bobby is preceded in death by brothers, Eugene and William Rogers. He is survived by brother, Glenn (Lois) Rogers; sisters, Virginia Daugherty and Nancy Thompson; many nieces and nephews including Bruce A. Thompson his at home caregiver; great nieces and great nephews; special friends, Scott Manahan and Pastor Dan Hammers. Bobby loved mountain music and taught himself to play auto-harp and guitar. Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid baseball fan and Score Keeper for the Bishop Watterson Baseball Team for 20 years. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 2383 North High St., Columbus with burial at Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Funeral Home
Download Now