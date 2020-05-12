Robert Alexander
1929 - 2020
Alexander, Robert
1929 - 2020
Robert Alexander, 90, of Howard passed away on Monday morning, May 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 1, 1929 in Toledo to the late George and Hazel (Halbert) Alexander. Robert "Mighty" retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a deeply religious member of Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Mount Vernon. Robert enjoyed playing golf and Thoroughbred horses. In addition to working for the Post Office, Robert built his own home in Apple Valley and has lived there since his retirement. Robert's greatest passion in life was spending time with his family. Robert is survived by his wife of over 69 years, Patricia (Stevenson) Alexander; children, Robert (Rece) Alexander, Eric Alexander, David Alexander, Julia (Kenneth) Hays, Elizabeth (Ron) Urbano, Laura (Gary) Vonderembse, Daniel Alexander and Mary (Michael) Van Meter; 25 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; sisters, Tonda (Michael) Drakulich, Betty Smart and Sandy Hudson; brother, Charles Alexander; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Diana Alexander; siblings, George, Cleo, Carl, Donald and Barbara. Due to the current health situation, the family will have a private service. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. A public Mass will be held at a later date. To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
The Flowers -Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert Alexander.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
