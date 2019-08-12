|
Purdum, Jr., Robert Allen
1950 - 2019
Robert Allen Purdum, Jr., age 68, died from esophageal cancer on July 4, 2019 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus, OH. Raised in Upper Arlington, Ohio, Bob overcame Ewings Sarcoma bone cancer in the 1970's and graduated BA English Literature from The Ohio State University. A long-time resident of Palm City, FL, he managed Village Green Cinema Theaters and enjoyed astronomy, nature, friends, and OSU football. He returned to Upper Arlington as a loving son, brother, and uncle. Preceded in death by members of the Purdum and Buck families. Survived by parents, Robert and Dorothy Purdum; beloved sister, Pamela (Bob) Buck; numerous nieces, nephews, and aunts, uncles and cousins of the Purdum family. Private services were held. Memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019