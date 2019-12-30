|
Amicon, Robert
1964 - 2019
Robert Amicon, 55, Columbus native and resident of Millbrook, IL, passed away on December 23, 2019 at Loyola University Medical Center. Bob entered the world on the Fourth of July, the youngest of seven boys in a house that hosted live sporting events in every room. He not only survived the chaos, but introduced a few parental challenges the older six had left unexplored. He departed the world as a devoted husband and father of four boys. It was Bob's great fortune to spend 29 years with the love of his life, April Rose, raising their beautiful boys in a family devoted to the Catholic faith. He is survived by his wife April Amicon and four children, Gabriel, Augustus, Luke, and Joseph of Millbrook, IL; his siblings, Rocky, Billy (Kim), Ron, Mick, and Rick (Annie Ruefle), as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Marjorie and his brother, Andy. A memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 4 10:00 am at Bishop Watterson High School. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at gofundme.com (search Bob Amicon).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019