|
|
Wilbur, Robert and M. Carlene
Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. (76) and M. Carlene Wilbur (77) of Columbus, Ohio, were called to their eternal home in heaven while on their great adventure on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Married 54 years, Bob and Carlene died the way they lived—side by side, hand in hand. Bob was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. Carlene was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. They resided in Columbus, OH, and Palm Coast, FL. Bob and Carlene met at and graduated from Mount Vernon Bible College, where their decades of Christian ministry began. As faithful members of the Vineyard Church of Columbus, they demonstrated their shared love for Christ in every aspect of their lives; they embodied what we all strive to be. They enjoyed spending time with their loved ones, assisted in raising their grandchildren, doted on their great-grandchildren, and relished their pool and lanai at their Florida home. Second only to Carlene, Bob loved every motorcycle he ever owned; his other passions included serving others, telling bad jokes well, and cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Carlene was renowned for cooking and hospitality (her elaborate Thanksgiving meals required a spreadsheet); she will be lovingly remembered for raising her eyebrows and pointing her long, bony finger to set others on the straight and narrow. They are survived by their daughters, Michele (Jon) and Kim; #1 son, Brian; and "adopted" daughter, Chris; grandchildren; Kyla, Kyle, and Mahalla; great-grandchildren, Hazel and Damon; and step-grandchildren, Jaret and Savannah. Bob is survived by his sister-in-law, Pat; and his brother, Richie (Doreen). He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Earl. Carlene is survived by her sisters, Kathy (Dave), Peggy, and "adopted" sister, Jackie; and brothers, Dick (Ann), Tom (Vicki), Jerry (Joan), and Carl "Joe" (Kathy). She was preceded in death by her parents and niece Jessica. Bob and Carlene will also be missed by their numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Their legacy remains—two lives interwoven with family and friends, contagious laughter, unwavering faith, and a love for each other that never failed. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6, at Vineyard Church of Columbus, 6000 Cooper Rd., Westerville, OH. Visitation will begin at 10am; the service will begin at noon with a lunch reception to follow. Park in the north parking lot and enter through the chapel doors. In lieu of flowers, donations in their names can be made to the Vineyard Church of Columbus. Please write "Money for the poor" in the memo line.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019