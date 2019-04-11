|
|
Anderson, Robert "Bob"
1941 - 2019
Robert R. Anderson, age 77, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1941 in St. Paul, MN. Bob served in the US Navy from 1959-1966. Survived by his wife of 31 years, Ellen Smith Anderson; children, Alicia, Pauline and Robert Jr.; 3 step-sons, Steve (Nancy) Rutledge, Mike (Christina) Rutledge, Craig (Michelle) Rutledge; 9 grandchildren, Cheryl, Steve, Tom, Morgan, Sarah, Ben, Brian and Carson; 2 great-grandchildren, Brooklynn and Miles; sister, Shirley Strickland; and many nephews and nieces. Bob knew and loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He served as associate pastor of Harvest Hill Ministries in Columbus, OH for many years. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1 p.m., where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Christopher Taylor (nephew) officiating. To leave the family a condolence message, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019