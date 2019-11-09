|
Ayers, Robert
1928 - 2019
Robert L. Ayers, 91, of Wooster, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Danbury Woods. Bob had been anxiously waiting to be reunited in Heaven with his wife, Ruth. He was born May 30, 1928 in Athens, the son of Frank and Lucille Rowland Ayers. Bob graduated from Athens High School, served in the Marine Corp and attended Ohio University prior to his marriage to Ruth J. Lee on October 2, 1949. She preceded him in death on March 25, 2009. They were both members of Central Christian Church. Bob retired from the Columbia Gas Transmission Corp. in 1989 after 38 years of service. He held various accounting, operating/construction budget positions in Cambridge, Wooster and Columbus before returning to Wooster in 1973 as Division Office Manager. Surviving are his children, Richard L. (Barbara) Ayers and Rebecca J. Shingleton, both of Wooster and Randall D. Ayers of Dublin; grandchildren, Kristy (Jeff) Jacoby of Parkersburg, WV and Ryan (Amber) Shingleton of Shreve; 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Ruth, he was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Donna Mendonca. Friends will be received at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 6-8p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the funeral home at 1p.m. with Pastor Eric Fairhurst officiating. Burial will follow in the Wooster Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236. Special thanks to Danbury Woods for exceptional care for our Dad the last four years. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
