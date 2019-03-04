Home

Robert J. Badgeley, age 92, of Grove City, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. His is survived by his wife of 62 years, Annelies; children, Robert B. (Kathryn), Mark (Stacey), Herbert (Kim), John, and Gregory. Family will receive friends 6-8 PM Wednesday and 10-11 AM Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3730 Broadway, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Thursday. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Holy Family Soup Kitchen. Visit www.schoedinger.com to read Robert's complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
