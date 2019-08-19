|
|
Baker, Jr., Robert
1946 - 2019
Robert Shannon Baker, Jr. of Westerville, passed away after a long illness on August 14, 2019. Born April 15, 1946, in Zanesville, Bob was a 1964 graduate of Rocky River High School and a 1968 graduate of The Ohio State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. At Ohio State he was a member of Theta Chi, Varsity O and served as manager of the basketball team under Coach Fred Taylor. A four-decade career in business management and leadership took him to Atlanta, the low country of South Carolina, central Florida, New Orleans and back to Columbus where he retired from Borden, Inc. In every community in which he lived, Bob ably served as a volunteer leader including roles as president of The Ohio State University Alumni Association in Atlanta and chairman of the board of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Decatur, Georgia and Ocala, Florida. His family was truly blessed to have such an engaged husband and father, ever-present on the front row of badly-played little league games and terrible school plays, and for the fine example he set, most especially in the grace and dignity with which he lived during the final years of his life. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, the former Susan Manfrey Long of Westerville; one son, Robert S. Baker III (Dr. Cindy) of Delaware; two daughters, Irene Baker Vander Els (Chase) of Atlanta and Livanne Baker O'Brien (Mark) of Worthington; and five granddaughters, whom he referred to as his "starting" five, Emma Baker, Zola Vander Els, Lyla O'Brien, Eleanor Vander Els and Olivia O'Brien. His beloved parents Robert Shannon Baker, Sr. and Irene Elizabeth Roach Baker, precede him in death. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 23 at the Church of the Messiah United Methodist Church, 51 North State Street, Westerville, where he was a member, with a private graveside service at Memorial Park, Zanesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Church of the Messiah at http://www.messiahumc.net/support. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019