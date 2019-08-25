|
|
Ball, Robert
Robert E. Ball, age 57, went to be with the Lord on August 23, 2019. He was born on January 15, 1962 to the late Alma and Edison Ball in Columbus, Ohio. Left to cherish his memory is soulmate and wife of 34 years, Shelly; son, Bobby; brother, Jerry; grandson, Wyatt; fur-baby, Gracie and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was also preceded by his sister, Donna. The family will receive guests on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. To leave condolences for Bob's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019