Banks, Robert

1939 - 2020

Robert V. Banks, age 80. Sunrise August 19, 1939, in Columbus Oh, and Sunset June 29, 2020, in Sacramento Ca. Visitation and Memorial Service will be held in Sacramento, Ca. Live streaming of the memorial service will be available on Phyllis Banks' FaceBook page at 2pm EST, our time on July 9.



