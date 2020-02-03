|
|
Barnett, Robert
1936 - 2020
Robert L. Barnett, age 83, passed away peacefully Friday, January 31, 2020. Robert is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Helen (May) Barnett. He is survived by his children, Theresa Barnett, Edward (Jane) Barnett and Vonda Barnett; grandchildren, Kelly (Doug) Hufford and Michael (Rachel) Barnett; great-grandson, Luke Hufford; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6-8pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held Thursday, February 6 at 10am. Burial to directly follow at Fernwood Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. To share memories please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020