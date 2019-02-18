Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greencastle Bible Church
2940 Amanda Northern Rd NW
Carroll, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Greencastle Bible Church
2940 Amanda Northern Rd NW
Carroll, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bauer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Bauer Obituary
Bauer, Robert
1932 - 2019
Robert "Dick" R. Bauer, age 86, of Canal Winchester, OH, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Family and friends may visit 4-7pm on Thursday, February 21, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Charles Flesher, will be held at 11am with an hour prior visitation on Friday, February 22, at the Greencastle Bible Church, 2940 Amanda Northern Rd NW, Carroll, OH 43112. Interment Lithopolis Cemetery. Complete obituary and condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.