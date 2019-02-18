|
Bauer, Robert
1932 - 2019
Robert "Dick" R. Bauer, age 86, of Canal Winchester, OH, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Family and friends may visit 4-7pm on Thursday, February 21, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Charles Flesher, will be held at 11am with an hour prior visitation on Friday, February 22, at the Greencastle Bible Church, 2940 Amanda Northern Rd NW, Carroll, OH 43112. Interment Lithopolis Cemetery. Complete obituary and condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019