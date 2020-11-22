1/1
Robert Malcom "Bob" Baxter, age 90, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Columbus, Ohio, died November 18, 2020. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 30, 1930. Adopted by the late Harley M. and Joy Baxter, he was raised in Oberlin, Ohio. He graduated from Oberlin College in 1952 where he met his wife, the late Mary R. Baxter. Bob worked for Prentice Hall in New York City before he and Mary moved back to Ohio, where he took a job with the Weekly Reader. He began a career in advertising, working for Mumm, Mullay, and Nichols in Columbus and then for the Howard Swink Agency in Marion, Ohio for the rest of his career, rising to account executive and Vice President and eventually spearheading the opening of a Columbus office. He retired in 1984. In 2000, he and Mary moved to Richmond. A life-long musician, he played piano and after retirement played recorder in Early Music ensembles both in Columbus and Richmond. Bob and Mary traveled extensively, especially in the American Southwest, indulging their love of birding and interest in Native American culture. Survivors include sons, Donald L. M. Baxter and his wife, Sandra P. Baxter of Storrs, Conn., Russell W. Baxter and his wife, Sharon K. Baxter, of Richmond and Paul S. Baxter and his wife, Ann Marie Healey of Somerville, Mass.; grandchildren, Nicolina Joy Ehr and her husband, Nicholas W. Ehr, Ian S. Baxter, William R. Baxter and Liam R. Baxter-Healey; and great-grandchild, Luca B. Ehr. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, November 23, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond, to be live-streamed at reellyfeproductions.com and available there for two days after. Bob's family wishes to thank the administrators and staff at Westminster Canterbury Richmond for their devoted care. Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Oberlin College, P.O. Box 72110, Cleveland, Ohio 44192-0002 or to Westminster Canterbury ECF (Employee Christmas Fund), 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Homes
Bennett Funeral Homes
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
