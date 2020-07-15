Bedard, Robert
1995 - 2020
Robert T. Bedard, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away July 12, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1995 to Gary and Joy (Stephens) Bedard. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8pm Monday, July 20, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11am Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Clover Valley Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union, 5669 Clover Valley Road, Johnstown, OH 43031 with Pastor Brian Smith officiating. www.newcomercolumbus.com