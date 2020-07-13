1/
Robert Belt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Belt, Robert
1938 - 2020
Robert C. Belt, 81, passed away July 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Virginia and Frank Belt, brother Frank Belt, son Mike Belt and great-grandson Brady Hay. Bob is survived by wife of 46 years, Donna Belt; children, Natalie (Kenny) Hay, Joseph (Lisa) Rieder, Stephanie (Gretchen) Belt, Valerie Belt, Mariellen (Todd) Sarver, and Kimberly (Bob) Timberlake; grandchildren, Tommy, Andrea, Josh, Kristen, Zach, Ryan, Jacob, Payton, and Jordan; five great-grandchildren. He had a long career in the HVAC industry and was inducted into the ACCA hall of fame. Bob was a life long Ohio State fan and enjoyed playing golf. He was a 1956 graduate of Linden McKinley HS. Bob enjoyed going to lunch with the "Thursday Lunch Bunch." He was known for his sense of humor and story telling. Visitation Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Hoover Haus Go Fund Me: Search Hoover Haus Appreciation created by Valerie Belt. For more, www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved