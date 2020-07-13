Robert Belt

Belt, Robert
1938 - 2020
Robert C. Belt, 81, passed away July 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Virginia and Frank Belt, brother Frank Belt, son Mike Belt and great-grandson Brady Hay. Bob is survived by wife of 46 years, Donna Belt; children, Natalie (Kenny) Hay, Joseph (Lisa) Rieder, Stephanie (Gretchen) Belt, Valerie Belt, Mariellen (Todd) Sarver, and Kimberly (Bob) Timberlake; grandchildren, Tommy, Andrea, Josh, Kristen, Zach, Ryan, Jacob, Payton, and Jordan; five great-grandchildren. He had a long career in the HVAC industry and was inducted into the ACCA hall of fame. Bob was a life long Ohio State fan and enjoyed playing golf. He was a 1956 graduate of Linden McKinley HS. Bob enjoyed going to lunch with the "Thursday Lunch Bunch." He was known for his sense of humor and story telling. Visitation Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Hoover Haus Go Fund Me: Search Hoover Haus Appreciation created by Valerie Belt. For more, www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.