The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Benefiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Benefiel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Benefiel Obituary
Benefiel, Robert
1949 - 2019
Robert Charles Benefiel, 69, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital of Columbus, OH. Born in North Hollywood, California on June 18, 1949. Robert was disabled with a combination of mental and physical ailments throughout his adult life, but he enjoyed coin collecting, classical music, reading and gardening. Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Mary Bissell of Columbus, OH; his niece, Cassandra Bissell of Egg Harbor, WI; and nephew, Grahame Bissell of Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by parents Henry and Margaret Benefiel and younger brother Thomas R. Benefiel. Memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297, 888-999-NAMI (6264). Please leave the family an online condolence at www.OhioCremation.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Download Now