Benefiel, Robert
1949 - 2019
Robert Charles Benefiel, 69, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital of Columbus, OH. Born in North Hollywood, California on June 18, 1949. Robert was disabled with a combination of mental and physical ailments throughout his adult life, but he enjoyed coin collecting, classical music, reading and gardening. Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Mary Bissell of Columbus, OH; his niece, Cassandra Bissell of Egg Harbor, WI; and nephew, Grahame Bissell of Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by parents Henry and Margaret Benefiel and younger brother Thomas R. Benefiel. Memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297, 888-999-NAMI (6264). Please leave the family an online condolence at www.OhioCremation.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019