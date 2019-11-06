Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Love Zion Baptist Church
1459 Madison Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Love Zion Baptist Church
1459 Madison Avenue
Robert Benford Obituary
Benford, Robert
1957 - 2019
Robert Benford Jr., age 62. Sunrise May 19, 1957 and Sunset October 30, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Love Zion Baptist Church, 1459 Madison Avenue. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The BENFORD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
