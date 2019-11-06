|
Benford, Robert
1957 - 2019
Robert Benford Jr., age 62. Sunrise May 19, 1957 and Sunset October 30, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Love Zion Baptist Church, 1459 Madison Avenue. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The BENFORD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019