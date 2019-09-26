|
Berkemer, Robert
1926 - 2019
Robert A. Berkemer, age 93, passed away Wednesday. September 25, 2019 with family around him. He was born on May 11, 1926 on Perry Street, in the Columbus Flytown neighborhood to Fredrick and Nellie Berkemer. He was a graduate of Central High School, immediately joining the U.S. Navy where he served in the Pacific theater in WW II. His ship, LCS-79 traveled extensively throughout the Philippines and beyond, and was heading for Japan when notified that the bomb had been dropped, ending the war. He returned to Columbus and studied at Ohio State, but left to become a member of the Columbus Fire Department in the recruit Class of 1948. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Nellie, brothers Freddy and Harry, infant twins Elizabeth and Lester, sisters Anne and Helen and cousin Denzil. He is survived by his four children, Robert (Kirsten), Michael, Thomas (Paula) and Linda (Paul) Boldin; grandsons, Christopher Colin Berkemer and Paul John Boldin Jr.; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends. The Fire Department was a huge part of Robert's life, along with The Flytown Club, made up of members who were childhood friends of Robert. His second Canadian home on McGregor Bay for more than 30 years was a place for family and friends to come and relax, fish and create memories of a lifetime, and his door was always open. Robert never met a stranger. He had a long and happy life, and now would say, "was transferred to five unit". Rest easy, dad. You will be missed by all. Family will receive friends from 3-4 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where a Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM and a reception to follow. Have a drink in his honor, and think of a happy memory you shared with him. That would be his wish for all. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 27 to Oct. 18, 2019