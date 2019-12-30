|
Bice, Robert
1948 - 2019
Robert Lee Bice age 71, Saturday, December 28, 2019. Retired from Timken Co. Graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School class of 1968. Veteran Vietnam War US Army. He was and avid bowler, Buckeye and Bengals fan. He loved making string art. He was a lover of cats and rescued many in his lifetime. Survived by wife of over 49 years, Carolyn Bice; daughters, April (Edward) Miller and Karen (Terrance) Jackson; grandchildren Brian (Nikki), Jason, Faith, Ciarra, Alexa; nieces and nephew Patty (John) Landis, Rachel Bice, Stephanie Bice, Jennifer Walters, Matt Bice, Miranda Bice; father-in-law. Fred Fishinger; sister-in-law, Evelyn Bice; many other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, William and Hazel Bice; siblings, Etta, Dale, Jim, Nancy. Friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Friday 1:30 PM. Pastor Dan Stoffer officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SOS of Ohio Animal Hospital. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019