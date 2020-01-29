Home

Robert Black Obituary
Robert L. Black, age 77, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Longtime and well known bagpiper throughout Central Ohio. Former employee of Xerox and worked for years in the printing business. Retired from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department. Vietnam war veteran U.S. Marines. Member of St. Patrick Church, the Shamrock Club and the Ancient Order of the Hibernians. Survived by wife, Sue O'Connor; children, Sarah O'Connor, Laura Black and Timothy Black; grandson, Logan Kerr; brother, John Black. Friends may call Friday 4-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 280 N. Grant Ave. Private burial later at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
