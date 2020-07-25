1/
Robert Bond
1941 - 2020
Robert Bond, age 79, of Dublin, entered heaven on Thursday July 23, 2020. Bob was born and raised by his parents Jesse and Rose in Chicago IL. Bob went to Northwestern University where he graduated with a degree in History and English Literature. He then joined the United States Navy upon graduation from Officer's Candidate School. Bob was an ensign first class on a destroyer in the Vietnam War. It was in San Diego while stationed at NAS Miramar that he met the love of his life, Gloria. Within a month, they were married at the Officer's Club on August 20, 1966. They were married for 48 years before Gloria passed away in 2014. Soon after marriage, they were transferred to the east coast. After leaving the Navy, Robert and Gloria entered civilian life and lived in Connecticut and New Jersey. They then moved to Atlanta where they lived for 13 years. In 1985, they moved to Dublin, OH. Bob had many friends and associates and was loved by all. Bob made a career in Sales and Sales Management and retired from insurance sales. His friends and family miss his engaging personality, sharp wit, unforgettable character and his ability to make a friend wherever he went. He is survived by his sons Jeffrey (Jill) of Peachtree City, GA and Erich (Gretchen) of Dublin, OH and his grandchildren Courtney, Trevor and Max, niece Patty (David) Edwards of Dallas, TX and their family and many friends. Family will receive friends from 5-8pm Monday July 27 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065 (614) 792-1471. There will be a private burial on Tuesday July 28 at Kingwood Memorial Park, Lewis Center, OH. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
