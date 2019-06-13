Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Robert Booth


Robert Booth Obituary
Booth, Robert
1947 - 2019
Robert Earl Booth, age 71. Sunrise October 5, 1947 and Sunset June 11, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 428 E. Main St. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the BOOTH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 17, 2019
