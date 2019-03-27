|
Brown, Sr., Robert
1929 - 2019
Robert Brown, Sr., age 89, passed away March 25, 2019. Celebration of Life 12:00 PM, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Meadow Park Church of God, 2425 Bethel Rd., where his family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until time of service. Interment Kingwood Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Robert's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019