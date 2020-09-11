1/
Robert Broyles
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Broyles, Robert
1947 - 2020
Robert Carl Broyles, age 72, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on September 10, 2020. Robert was born October 11, 1947 to the late Carl and Violet (Gornall) Broyles in Columbus, OH. Robert is survived by his loving children, Megan (Timothy) Turos, Robert (Lesli) Underwood; grandchildren, Nicole Turos, Nikko (Michelle) Turos, Kayleigh Turos, Brandon Mulholand, Kayla (Jacob) Ward, Will (Taylor) Underwood, Seth (Danielle) Underwood, Hunter Underwood; great grandchildren, Benjamin Cole Ward, Bella J Turos; sister, Cheryl (Kevin) Geiger; nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son Vincent C. Broyles, brother Perry L. Broyles. A graveside service will be held on TUESDAY, September 15, 2020, at 3PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Leon Steven officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens at 3PM in Columbus, Ohio. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
