Burns, Robert
1953 - 2020
Robert E. Burns, age 67, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 after a long hospital stay. Robert was a longtime member of Glenwood United Methodist Church, University and NW Sertoma Club, and a founding member of The Shalom Zone on the west side of Columbus. He was also a longtime leader for Boy Scout Troop 1818. In more recent years, he became a member of The James Hospital Victory Choir. Employed for 30 years with The Ohio State University National Regulatory Research Institute and was a rabid OSU football fan. Robert also shared tickets as a Charter member of the Crew soccer team. Preceded in death by father Robert J. Burns. Survived by mother, Barbara Burns; wife of 37 years, Patricia Burns; sons, Michael (Telli) And James Burns; 5 siblings, Ron ( Paulette), Kathy (Jeff), Jeff (Mollie) Laura (Pete) and Chuck; numerous nieces and nephews as well. Friends may call at Jerry Spears Funeral Home, 2693 W. Broad St., Wednesday 4-7PM. Graveside service and Interment 2PM Thursday at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd. Pastor Leo Cunningham officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The James Cancer Hospital, Pelatonia, or The Shalom Zone (PO Box 44083, Columbus, OH 43204; donation page www.hilltopshalomezone.org
)