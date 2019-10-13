|
|
Smith, Robert "Bob" Burns
1929 - 2019
Bob was born February 24, 1929 at home on Kelso Rd. in the Clintonville neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. He was a 1946 graduate of Columbus North High School and a graduate of The Ohio State University in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Bob began his journalism career in 1944 when he joined the editorial staff of the former Ohio State Journal as a copy boy. He soon became a police reporter, then advanced to general assignment reporter covering City Hall and the city political "beat" before he entered the United States Air Force at the outbreak of the Korean War. Assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Bob served as a jet fighter pilot and achieved the rank of Captain commanding a flight of all-weather fighter interceptors. Bob returned to the Journal in 1955 and later joined the Columbus Dispatch staff as Assistant City Editor in 1959. He rose through the ranks of the Dispatch Printing Company and eventually was promoted to Editor-in-Chief in 1989. Bob retired from this position in 1996 after serving the company for 52 years. Bob proudly served his community as President of the Ohio Historical Society (1988-1995), Trustee Dawes Arboretum, and Trustee Arthur E. James Cancer Hospital and Research Center. He was a member of the Crestview Presbyterian Church, Associated Press of Ohio, American Society of Newspaper Editors, York Temple Country Club, Masons, Rotary, and many others. Of all these associations, Bobs greatest joy came from his 59-year marriage to Marjorie Ann Otten of Linn Grove, Iowa. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Blanche Smith; wife, Marjorie Smith; brother, Francis (Margaret) Smith; and niece, Susan Harkins. Bob was also proceeded in death by most of his Iowa family, George and Stella Otten, Bernice (Lyle) Hohbach, Irene (Buck) Johnson, Lloyd (Elaine) Otten, Harold (Shirley) Otten, Carl Miller, Gary Otten, He is survived by his daughter, Lana (Bruce) Smith; son, Craig (Stella) Smith; grandchildren, Colin Smith and Charlotte Smith; great-granddaughter, Taylor Smith; nephew, Steve (Dianne) Smith, Ralph Harkins and, from Iowa, Jeannette Miller, Carol Otten and many nieces and nephews. Bob loved OSU sporting events, his place on Silver Lake in Iowa, and the many friends and loved ones who shared his broad interests. Bob always had a good story to tell and could easily relate them to others. Bob led a full and rewarding life. He will be truly missed. Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, from 4pm to 7pm. A service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the funeral home at 10am. Burial will be at Northlawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Charity Newsies or Crestview Presbyterian Church. Thanks go out to the Forum at Knightsbridge and to the doctors and staff at Riverside Hospital for helping make Bob's last weeks and days both enjoyable and peaceful. Condolence may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019