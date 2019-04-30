Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Robert C. Smallwood Obituary
Smallwood, Robert C.
1928 - 2019
Robert Charles Smallwood, age 91, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Earl and Alada Smallwood, loving wife of 67 years, Bernadine Smallwood, siblings Skip Smallwood and Ann Anderson. He is survived by his brother, Bernard Smallwood; children, LaDonna Grice, Charlie (Jerri) Smallwood and Alan (Jenny) Smallwood; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will take place Friday, May 3 at 10 am. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019
