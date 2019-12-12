|
Cain, Robert
Robert Earl Cain, age 72, of Orlean, Virginia, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Fauquier Hospital. Son of the late Harold and Mary Cain, Bob was born on October 11, 1947 in Columbus, OH where he graduated from Bishop Ready High School. He served 20 years in the US Navy. He graduated with a BA from St. Leo College in FL. After retirement he worked for 24 years for PRC and eventually Northrop Grumman. Bob enjoyed Boy Scouts, parachuting with the Ft. Myer Parachute Club, running marathons, Mensa, and stamp collecting. He was an active member of Leeds Ruritan and Leeds Episcopal Church. Bob is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carolyn Candace Cain of Orlean; brother, LeRoy Andrew Cain and niece, Michelle Cain Buchan (Brian) of Columbus, OH; and nephew, Christopher Cain (Maria) of Aberdeen, NC. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Virginia Richard and brother Harold. Service and interment will be held at Leeds Episcopal Church, 4346 Leeds Manor Rd., Markham, VA on May 30, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leeds Episcopal Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019