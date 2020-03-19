|
Calhoun, Robert
1959 - 2020
Robert Lee Calhoun, age 60. Sunrise October 16, 1959 and Sunset March 13, 2020. Visitation 2PM and Funeral Service 3PM Saturday, March 28, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the CALHOUN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020