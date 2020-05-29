Capuano, Robert
Robert Michael "Cap" Capuano, age 80, passed away on May 26, 2020 in Homosassa Springs, Florida. Cap grew up and raised his family in Columbus, Ohio. After a career at Western Electric, he and his wife retired to Florida. Cap enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing and watching all sports, especially baseball and golf. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved to cruise, play poker, and he was always making people laugh. He enjoyed life to the fullest. Cappy is survived by his best friend and wife, Patty; sisters, Karen (JB) Morgan, Sharon (Steven) George; children, Judi (Drew) Sutphen, Cyndi (Jeffrey) Vagnier, Michael (Molly) Capuano; grandchildren, Sean (Ashley) Sutphen, Shelby (Craig) Chambers, Stuart Vagnier, Steven Vagnier, Joseph Vagnier, Chloe Capuano, Carter Capuano, Connor Capuano; and great grandchildren, Libby Sutphen, Kate Sutphen, and Jack Sutphen. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Betty Jean Capuano. Family will receive friends starting at 10:30am, with a prayer service at 11a.m. Tuesday, June 2 at Wilder Funeral Home, 4890 S Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, FL 34446. In lieu of attending the prayer service, anyone who wishes may log into Zoom on their computer or mobile device at 10:50a.m. and watch via live stream. The Meeting ID is 959 3785 6679 and the Password is 928654. Condolences may also be offered at www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 31, 2020.