Casey, Robert
1937 - 2020
Robert Casey, 83, of Westerville passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 between 8:30 am and 5 pm to reserve one of the 25 visiting slots starting at 3 PM until 5 PM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Masks are mandatory. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only 25 registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Sunbury with interment following at Resurrection Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
.