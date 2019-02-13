|
Centofanti, Robert
1939 - 2019
Robert Anthony Centofanti, 79, born May 19, 1939. Survived by many cousins, Friends at Park West. Preceded in death by his parents Toby and Isabelle (Kessel), sisters Ruth Ann Rings and Chloe Ann Beck. Friends may visit from 11:30 am-12:30 pm on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at HEART AND HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER, W. Broad St. Graveside and Interment to follow at 1 pm at Green Lawn Cemetery. Visit www.Heartandhope.com to share a memory of Bobby.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019