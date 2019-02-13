The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Green Lawn Cemetery
Robert Centofanti
1939 - 2019
Robert Centofanti Obituary
Centofanti, Robert
1939 - 2019
Robert Anthony Centofanti, 79, born May 19, 1939. Survived by many cousins, Friends at Park West. Preceded in death by his parents Toby and Isabelle (Kessel), sisters Ruth Ann Rings and Chloe Ann Beck. Friends may visit from 11:30 am-12:30 pm on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at HEART AND HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER, W. Broad St. Graveside and Interment to follow at 1 pm at Green Lawn Cemetery. Visit www.Heartandhope.com to share a memory of Bobby.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019
