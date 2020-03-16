|
Chadwick, Robert
1935 - 2020
Robert Lee Chadwick, age 84, passed away at Riverside Hospital on March 9, 2020. Bob was born in Jacksboro, Tennessee on May 12, 1935 to the late Richard and Nannie Chadwick. He served in the United States Navy, and was honorably discharged in 1960. Bob worked most of his life as a truck driver and really enjoyed this line of work. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Montgomery, daughter Diane Chadwick, and most recently, brothers Carl and Harry Chadwick and sister Juanita Ciardelli. He is survived by his good friend and former wife, Sue; daughter, Kathy Chadwick; grandson, Raymond (Erin) Chadwick; granddaughters, Jenna, Jaime and Lyndsey; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Raymond Jr., Hailie, Chance, Isaiah, Kaylee, Kelsey and Kaleb; great-great-grandchildren, Corey III, Avery, Chance Jr. and Raymond III. Bob loved his family and had a good sense of humor. Bob really loved to play cards. He was blessed to have his card player and caretaker Emily, in his life. Edwards Funeral Service is serving the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020