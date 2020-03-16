Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Chadwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Chadwick


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Chadwick Obituary
Chadwick, Robert
1935 - 2020
Robert Lee Chadwick, age 84, passed away at Riverside Hospital on March 9, 2020. Bob was born in Jacksboro, Tennessee on May 12, 1935 to the late Richard and Nannie Chadwick. He served in the United States Navy, and was honorably discharged in 1960. Bob worked most of his life as a truck driver and really enjoyed this line of work. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Montgomery, daughter Diane Chadwick, and most recently, brothers Carl and Harry Chadwick and sister Juanita Ciardelli. He is survived by his good friend and former wife, Sue; daughter, Kathy Chadwick; grandson, Raymond (Erin) Chadwick; granddaughters, Jenna, Jaime and Lyndsey; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Raymond Jr., Hailie, Chance, Isaiah, Kaylee, Kelsey and Kaleb; great-great-grandchildren, Corey III, Avery, Chance Jr. and Raymond III. Bob loved his family and had a good sense of humor. Bob really loved to play cards. He was blessed to have his card player and caretaker Emily, in his life. Edwards Funeral Service is serving the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -