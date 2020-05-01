Robert Chislom
1938 - 2020
Chislom, Robert
1938 - 2020
Robert Lee Chislom, age 81. Sunrise October 30, 1938 and Sunset April 22, 2020. Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Monday, May 4, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CHISLOM Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Visitation
1:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
MAY
4
Service
MAY
4
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
