Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Robert Coats


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Coats Obituary
Coats, Robert
1958 - 2019
Robert "TERRY" Coats, age 60. Sunrise August 31, 1958 and Sunset June 3, 2019. Saturday, June 15, 2019. Visitation 9am; Funeral 10am at End Time Apostolic Church, 650 S. Warren Ave., 43204. Ministry of comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 Livingston Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The COATS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019
