Colley, Robert "Eddie"
1982 - 2020
Robert "Eddie" Colley, age 37, passed away March 23, 2020. Eddie is predeceased in death by his grandmother Margaret Meadows. He is survived by his love of his life, Amanda Clayton; children, Clayton Colley and Violet Colley; mother, Margaret Colley; brothers, Joe (Jenny Smith) Colley and Scott (Dara White) Swegheimer; parents-in-law, Jeff and Kathy Clayton; brother-in-law, B.J. (Sarah) Clayton; nephews, L.J. Clayton, William Clayton, Hunter Colley; nieces, Shaylie Colley and Lexi Smith; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020