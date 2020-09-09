Copeland, Robert
1943 - 2020
Robert L. Copeland, age 77, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, passed peacefully from this life Sept. 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Bob graduated from South High School and Franklin University. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force from 1969-1972. Throughout his professional career Bob worked in the Insurance Industry as a Financial Accountant. Before his lengthy illness, Bob was very active and had many interests. He was PM of Community Lodge #684, F&AM, PHP Community Chapter #227 RAM; PIM Columbus Council #8 R&SM; PGTC Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Franklin #172; PP Lorraine Chapter #1 OES. He was also a member of Aladdin Temple; Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus and American Legion Post 239. Bob was the accountant for Worthington Thrift Shop for many years. He loved hunting for Antique Advertising and was active in the AAAA. He enjoyed genealogy and was a member of the Massachusetts Society of Mayflower Descendants and First Families of Ohio and Franklin County. Bob loved fishing and family vacations, especially his trips to Canada. He was also an avid collegiate football fan, Go Bucks! Preceded in death by his parents Dr. Stanley G. and Norma (Kessler) Copeland and sister Nancy J. Crispin. Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sharon; daughter, Sonie Dixon (Keith); and sons, Garrett Copeland and Sean Deishley; granddaughter, Rachel Daugherty. He will be greatly missed by his cousin, Ned (Karen Redick); sister-in-law, Kay McNeal (Tom); and numerous other family members and friends. Special thanks to all the hospice workers involved in Bob's care during his long journey. A memorial service for Bob will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or the Worthington Thrift Shop which supports the Columbus Cancer Clinic, 5600 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085.