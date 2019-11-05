|
|
Cox, Robert
Robert L. Cox, 83, passed away November 4, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary (Dush) Cox and father Robert E. Cox. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet; daughter, Cynthia (Matthew) Post of Troy, Ohio; son, Brian of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Meredith, Jonathan and Adrienne Post; sisters, Martha (Ray) Ross and Rachel Downing; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob graduated from North High School in Columbus, OH, Milligan College in Milligan College, Tennessee, Kansas City College of Osteopathy and Surgery and became a board-certified physician in Radiology and Nuclear Medicine. He was a radiologist at Doctors Hospital in Columbus for many years. He received the William I. Linder, DO advocate award in recognition of his dedicated support of the osteopathic profession. Bob served in the Navy Reserves, was a lifelong member of Indianola Church of Christ, Life Member of the American Osteopathic College of Radiology, American Osteopathic Association, Ohio Osteopathic Association, and the Academy of Osteopathic Medicine. Bob enjoyed planting a garden each year. His love of gardening came from his father. Bob worked at The Ohio State University gardens in the summer during his college years. He enjoyed dining out experiences, cooking with friends, and gourmet clubs. Bob also enjoyed playing golf, traveling and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a kind and generous Christian man. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Milligan College, P.O. Box 750, Milligan College, TN 37682 in his memory or to Indianola Church of Christ, 2141 Indianola Ave., Columbus, OH 43201. Friends may call on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington from 3-7pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Indianola Church of Christ, 2141 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201 at 11am with interment in Sunset Cemetery. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019