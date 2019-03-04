|
|
Cundiff, Robert
1934 - 2019
Robert L. Cundiff, age 84, passed peacefully March 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by beloved wife of 54 years, Bessie L.Cundiff and infant daughter Rosebud. Retired Sign Painter and Veteran of the US Army. Survived by Dawn (John) Neymeyer, Robert (Tina) Cundiff, Beth (Bill) Mobley, Carl Cundiff, Chrissy Windon and best friend, Butch McCall; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial to be held at a later date followed by private interment. To leave the family a condolence message, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019