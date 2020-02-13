The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Robert D. LaGore


1932 - 2020
Robert D. LaGore Obituary
LaGore, Robert D.
1932 - 2020
Robert Denman LaGore, 87, was released from all earthly pains on February 13, 2020. He was born November 28, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to Denman and Glenna (Campbell) LaGore; also preceded in death by his grandson Jason. He was a U.S. Army Korean Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Helen (Short); children, Cherie Jones, Sue Preston and Bob (Michele) LaGore; grandchildren, Chase, Mackenzie, Brandy and Amber, many great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Family will welcome friends 6-8pm Monday, February 17, 2020 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice in his memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020
