Robert D. Marrah
1938 - 2020
Robert Denver Marrah, 2/6/38-9/6/20, is with the Lord, "in God's presence is fullness of joy." Psalm 16:11 Survived by devoted wife, Jayne Rabold Marrah; and children, Todd Rabold (Jana), Michael Denver (Tania), Elizabeth Joanne (Cris Gordon); and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born and raised in London, Ohio, one of seven children. Following graduation from Muskingham Univeristy and Washington University, Bob dedicated his life to working with troubled youth through agencies and ministries, including Franklin County Children's Services, first director of Hirsch Hall, Buckeye Boys Ranch, Juvenile Court, foster care, as well as Christian Family Counseling. Studying the Bible, and participating in Bible studies was his passion. Member of Bethel Presbyterian Church. Bob's favorite and frequent times were spent with 29 immediate family members and over 100 in the extended family. In lieu of flowers, contributions made to Tree of Life Christians Schools, 935 N Ridge Road, Columbus, 43224, and the Dream Center, 36 W Greenwood Ave, Columbus, 43201. Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 10 at 10am at Tree of Life Ministry Center, 5000 Arlington Center Court, Columbus, 43221. There will be a time for family and friends to share special memories, COVID-19 observed. Please visit shaw-davis.com for complete obituary and to share a memory about Bob.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
