|
|
Wollenberg, Robert D.
1922 - 2019
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Robert Dale Wollenberg, 97, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10 A.M., Saturday, December 28, 2019 with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Robert, a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at the Laurels of Heath Rehabilitation Center on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born in New Lexington, Ohio on March 16, 1922 to the late Daniel and Imelda (Bringardner) Wollenberg. Robert was retired from Star Engineering where he worked as a machinist for many years. He was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and a member of the New Lexington Elks and New Lexington Eagles. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Lyn) Wollenberg, Craig (Theresa) Wollenberg, Marilyn (Michael) Johnson, and Diane (Wayne) Daniels; 7 grandchildren, Tabitha, Todd, Jennifer (Gabe), Christen (Ryan), Joshua (Leah), John, Karla (Joshua); 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; his brother, Richard Wollenberg; sister-in-law, Joyce Wollenberg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou (Immel) Wollenberg; and his siblings, Margaret (Elmer) Wurdack, Ruth (Dick) Weis, Leona (Paul) Spanner, Wayne (Clara Mae), Donald Eugene, Janet (Jack) Livingston, William (Shirley), Kenneth (Kathleen), Jerry, and Mary Jane (Bill) Fallon. Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Friday, December 27, 2019 where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M. The family requests that memorials in Robert's name be made to the Laurels of Heath Christmas Fund, 717 South 30th Street, Heath, Ohio 43056. To share your memory of Robert or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019