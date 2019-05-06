|
|
Fields, Robert Dale
1959 - 2019
Robert Dale Fields, 60, of Mechanicsburg, OH, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Doris Fields, sister Nadine Fields. Dale is survived by his loving wife, Chris; and his spoiled furbabies, Gracie and Murray; brothers, Harold (Kim), Greg (Debbie), Denver; sister, Angie Tieu; and his 3 children; mother-in-law, Dorreen Zimmer; sister/brothers-in-law, Debbie/Kenny and Traci/Dave; many other family members. Dale was an avid Buckeye and Browns fan. He enjoyed playing his guitars, loved listening to jazz music and riding his Harley. A gathering will be held from 11am-12pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a memorial service will begin at 12pm. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019