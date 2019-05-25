|
|
Miller, Robert Dale
1926 - 2019
Robert Dale Miller, 92, of Collierville, TN, formerly of Westerville, OH, passed peacefully May 24, 2019. Predeceased by son, Brian, and sister, Jean Cox. Survived by wife of 56 years, Nina; three children, Bobby (Joni) Burger, Connie (Mike) Bekier and Dean (Kathleen) Miller; seven grandchildren; Tim Burger, Jake (Meg) Burger, Emma (Derrick) Palmer, Danyelle Velliquette, Matt (Sarah) Velliquette, Jennifer (Troy) Mannino, and Jay Miller; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Lee (Carol) Miller, Duane (Ida) Miller; sister, Barbara (Chris) Duffy as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Robert Bob was born in Edgerton Ohio on November 14, 1926 to the late Charles Russell Miller and Helen (Blaker) Miller. Bob was a WWII Army Technician Fourth Grade (Sergeant) Rifleman. After his military service, he worked for Ohio Bell/AT&T for 37 years as an engineer, retiring on November 30, 1983. Bob will always be remembered for his kind heart, unwavering patience, and his ability to make a whole dinner table laugh with unexpected one-liners. He is dearly loved and will be missed. We would like to thank Assisting Hands of Central Ohio, Country Club II Nursing Facility and Kindred Hospice for their compassionate, loving care for Bob and his family in his last days. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. followed by a service at 1:30 p.m., Dr. Duane Miller, officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Robert would be pleased to have donations made to JDRF.org (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) in his name.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019