Dawley, Robert
Robert Dawley, 83, of Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away 7-27-2020. 1955 graduate of South High School, retired from Liggett Group. Survived by wife, Barbara; son, Brian Green; brother-in-law, Chuck (Janet) Pfeifer; niece, Jill (Mike) Bertolalni; nephew, Dale Pfeifer; niece, Kim (John); nephew, Rich (Terri) Dawley; and very much loved great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter Liesa (Green) Paine, parents and brother. Cremation and no service. Those who wish may contribute to Alzheimer's Association
of Florida.