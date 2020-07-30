1/
Robert Dawley
{ "" }
Dawley, Robert
Robert Dawley, 83, of Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away 7-27-2020. 1955 graduate of South High School, retired from Liggett Group. Survived by wife, Barbara; son, Brian Green; brother-in-law, Chuck (Janet) Pfeifer; niece, Jill (Mike) Bertolalni; nephew, Dale Pfeifer; niece, Kim (John); nephew, Rich (Terri) Dawley; and very much loved great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter Liesa (Green) Paine, parents and brother. Cremation and no service. Those who wish may contribute to Alzheimer's Association of Florida.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
July 30, 2020
The South High School Alumni Association and its Board of Directors want to express our sympathy and send condolences at the death of your loved one. Our entire South High School family is diminished by his passing.
South High School Alumni Association
