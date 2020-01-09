Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Day


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Day Obituary
Day, Robert
1945 - 2020
Robert M. Day, 74, of Columbus, passed away January 7, 2020. Robert was born August 6, 1945 to Charles and Ruth Day. Robert will be deeply missed by his wife of 39 years, Margaret Anne; a sister, along with many other family and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-4pm with a funeral service to follow at 4pm at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -