Day, Robert
1945 - 2020
Robert M. Day, 74, of Columbus, passed away January 7, 2020. Robert was born August 6, 1945 to Charles and Ruth Day. Robert will be deeply missed by his wife of 39 years, Margaret Anne; a sister, along with many other family and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-4pm with a funeral service to follow at 4pm at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020