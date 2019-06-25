|
Dieli, Robert "Bob"
1925 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Joseph Dieli, Sr., age 94, passed away on June 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Rosemary (DiSabato), son James Dieli, parents Joseph and Virginia Dieli and brothers James and Salvatore Dieli. Bob is survived by his son, Robert Jr.; daughters, Patricia Shaloo, Rita Fortin, Diane Erwin (Dr. David Erwin); grandchildren, John Carroll (Amy), Jody Achatz (Tim), Julie Grossman (Mikal), Nicole Eusanio (Vince), Dr. Danielle Ellis (Kurt), Gina Walters (David), Elise Erwin; and 13 great grandchildren; his sisters, Gloria Catalfo and Violet Stringer; plus many nieces and nephews. Bob was a graduate of The Ohio State University and a Varsity wrestler. He was an author and self-published two books. He tried his hand in politics running for Congress in 1960. His career as a Recreation Director for the City of Columbus allowed him to pursue his wrestling passion. Bob's most significant achievement in central Ohio wrestling was coaching numerous champions. He welcomed all to his open free practices and established the Ohio Wrestling Club in 1971. Bob traveled throughout the world to various competitions and helped train his first Olympian wrestler in the 1972 Munich Games. Bob received many accolades for his contributions to the sport such as the Master of Wrestling Award and was inducted into the Ohio and National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He spent over 25 years broadcasting wrestling on local cable TV, known as "Matside with Bob Dieli." His mantra was when life doesn't make sense, Wrestle. He will be missed by family, friends, and his wrestling community. "The Old Man" entertained and wrestled to the end. Avanti...forward. Visitation hours will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 3-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019