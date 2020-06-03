Robert Donnelly
Donnelly, Robert
Robert "Bob" Charles Donnelly died peacefully on June 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara "Bobbi" Ann Donnelly and sister, Joan Fineman. Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 5, 1935 to Charles and Margaret Donnelly. He is survived by his children Kate Ozello (Tom), Christine (Mike) SOSinski, Trish (Jimmy) Caparelli, Paul (Bev) Donnelly, and Meg (Brad) Bonham; 14 grandchildren, Josh (Kristina), Jordan (Olivia), Michael, Tori, Thomas, Hudson, Jackson, Anna, Rachel, Breanna, Jonathan, Erin, Sarah and Cole, and many nieces and nephews. He will be especially remembered by his dear friend Mel Rogers. Bob was a graduate of Drexel University, and retired in 1996 from Crane Plastics as Chief Engineer. He was a long time parishioner of Christ the King Catholic
Church. Bob celebrated his Irish heritage: he was member and Past President of the Shamrock Club of Columbus and Ancient Order of Hibernians; he was the 2007 Clann Na nGael Honoree. Bob was very involved in the Service Corp of Retired Executives and Toastmasters and enjoyed singing with the Shamrock Club Glee Club and the Christ the King Choir. Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 2-5pm at EGAN- RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9am on Saturday, June 5, 2020 at Christ the King Church, 2777 E. Livingston Ave., followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. We ask those attending visitation or Mass to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to St. Vincent de Paul. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
